Anderson (groin) will travel with the team to Detroit for the upcoming road trip, which begins Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The team hasn't provide a specific date for his return from the injured list, but it appears the 27-year-old could be activated when first eligible Tuesday. Anderson will reclaim the leadoff spot upon his return, despite the impressive performance of Luis Robert in his place. Anderson was 10-for-30 with a home run, four doubles and seven runs before going down with the injury.