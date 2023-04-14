Anderson (knee) tracking toward a return closer to the early side of his projected 2-4 week timetable, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Anderson will be away from the White Sox for a couple days to tend to a personal matter, but his progress from a sprained left knee appears to be coming along well. April 27 is the beginning of a homestand for the White Sox and would be just after the two-week mark of Anderson's absence, so perhaps that's something for the shortstop to shoot for.