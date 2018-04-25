White Sox's Tim Anderson: Two hits in Tuesday's loss
Anderson went 2-for-4 and was caught stealing while batting leadoff in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Mariners.
Anderson was moved up for the day with the left-handed Marco Gonzales on the bump for Seattle. With both hits coming in three at-bats against Gonzales, Anderson's average against lefties improved to .381 (8-for-21). The stolen base try was his ninth attempt of the season and first time caught, putting him well ahead of the pace he established last year in his first full season in the majors.
