Anderson left Sunday's game against the Angels with a tight hamstring but isn't expected to miss much time, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Anderson exited after hurting himself while trying to beat out a grounder, but he seems to have avoided a serious injury. Leury Garcia replaced him at shortstop and could start there for a game or two, but Anderson isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list.
