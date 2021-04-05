Anderson left Sunday's game against the Angels with a tight hamstring but isn't expected to miss much time, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Anderson exited after hurting himself while trying to beat out a grounder, but he seems to have avoided a serious injury. Leury Garcia replaced him at shortstop and could start there for a game or two, but Anderson isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list.

