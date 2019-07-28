Anderson (ankle) went 2-for-5 with a home run while serving as the designated hitter for Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Anderson was supposed to get the day off, but the White Sox changed course and had him play a fourth straight game, David Just of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. That the team called an audible on the planned day off is a good sign the injured shortstop is nearing a return. He'll be in the lineup for a fifth straight day Sunday. Anderson is 7-for-18 with four RBI and three runs scored in four rehab games with the Knights. With an off day coming Monday, the White Sox could have Anderson back in the fold Tuesday.