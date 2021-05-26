Anderson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

The White Sox haven't provided any indication that Anderson is dealing with an injury, so he's likely just getting some maintenance Wednesday as the team closes out its series with the Cardinals with a day game after a night game. Danny Mendick will spell Anderson at shortstop, while second baseman Nick Madrigal assumes Anderson's usual leadoff duties. Anderson is batting an excellent .287 on the season, but his average has dropped steadily over the past week while he's managed only three hits in 30 at-bats over his last seven starts.