Beckham is slashing .167/.222/.286 with a 26.7 percent strikeout rate over 45 plate appearances at Triple-A Charlotte this season.
Beckham missed much of spring training due to an oblique strain, but he returned to full health ahead of the minor-league season. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 first-year player draft hasn't made a compelling case for a promotion to the White Sox, and it wouldn't be surprising if the Triple-A club eventually began phasing the 31-year-old out in favor of evaluating younger options in the field.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Beckham: Recovering from mild oblique strain•
-
White Sox's Tim Beckham: Gets minors deal with White Sox•
-
Tim Beckham: Not bound for San Diego after all•
-
Padres' Tim Beckham: Gets MiLB deal from San Diego•
-
Tim Beckham: Heads to free agency•
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Handed 80-game ban•