The White Sox recalled Elko from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

Elko went just 5-for-31 at the plate during his first stint in the majors, although three of those hits were home runs. The 26-year-old has mashed at Charlotte this season (.984 OPS, 11 home runs) and could receive fairly regular playing time between first base and/or designated hitter after the White Sox placed Lenyn Sosa (hip) on the injured list in a corresponding transaction.