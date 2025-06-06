Elko went 1-for-5 with an RBI on Thursday against the Tigers.

Elko has started at first base and hit sixth in each game since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday. He has one hit in each contest and provided the game-winning knock in the 10th inning Thursday, though that was also paired with three strikeouts. Elko has a regular spot in the order for the time being, but that could change with the impending promotion of Kyle Teel.