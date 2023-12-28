Hill signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract with the White Sox on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Hill was non-tendered by the Padres last month after posting a 5.48 ERA and 26:14 K:BB over 44.1 innings in 2023. The left-hander's bat-missing ability has completely evaporated over the last two seasons with just a 12.7 percent strikeout rate, but he remains elite in inducing grounders, having produced them at a 61.2 percent clip last season. The White Sox will be hoping Hill can rebound in the first half of 2024 so that they can flip him to a contender at the trade deadline.