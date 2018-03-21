Polo was removed from Wednesday's lineup card due to a calf injury, Daryl Van Schouwen of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Polo was replaced by Blake Rutherford in the starting nine. The club didn't announce any other news regarding Polo's condition, so he should be considered day-to-day moving forward. The 23-year-old will return to the minor-leagues for the start of the 2018 season after appearing in 35 Double-A contests last year.