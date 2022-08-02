site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Tobias Myers: Claimed by White Sox
RotoWire Staff
Aug 2, 2022
White Sox claimed Myers off waivers from the Giants on Tuesday.
San Francisco designated Myers for assignment over the weekend, but he didn't take long to regain a 40-man roster spot with another organization. He'll begin his White Sox tenure with Triple-A Charlotte.
