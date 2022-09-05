The White Sox outrighted Myers to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Chicago scooped Myers up off waivers from San Francisco on Aug. 2, but one month later, he lost his spot on the 40-man roster. The 24-year-old right-hander wasn't claimed by another organization during his most recent exposure to the waiver wire, so he'll stick around with the White Sox's top affiliate. Since joining Charlotte, Myers has been lit up for 16 runs (15 earned) on 17 hits and 11 walks over eight innings across his five appearances.