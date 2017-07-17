White Sox's Todd Frazier: Red Sox closing in
The White Sox and Red Sox are moving closer to a deal that would send Frazier to Boston, Bob Nightengale of the USA Today reports.
The Frazier-to-Boston rumors were on the back burner during the first half of the season, but picked up some steam over this past weekend. Frazier, who went hitless in four at-bats Sunday, is a pull hitter that could thrive at Fenway Park, taking advantage of the Green Monster in left field.
