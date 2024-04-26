The White Sox selected Pham's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Signed to a minor-league contract on April 15, Pham has been knocking some rust off at Charlotte, where he went 5-for-17 with one double, two stolen bases and a 3:1 K:BB. The 36-year-old should receive regular playing time in the outfield for the White Sox, with most of it likely to come between center and right field. Pham had a .774 OPS with 16 homers and 22 steals in 2023 and makes for a viable pickup in five-outfielder leagues.