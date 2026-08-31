The White Sox acquired Pham from the Phillies on Monday in exchange for cash considerations, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Pham got into nine games with the Mets earlier this season but has spent most of the campaign at the Triple-A level, most recently posting a .772 OPS with three home runs in 44 contests with Lehigh Valley. He was on a minor-league contract with the Phillies but is expected to be added to Chicago's active roster Tuesday. The 38-year-old Pham could see some action in the corner outfield or at designated hitter against left-handed pitching.