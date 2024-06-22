Pham went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 2-1 loss to the Tigers on Friday.

Pham singled in the third then hit a solo home run off Jack Flaherty in the fifth. Pham had been relatively quiet since returning from the injured list June 14, going 5-for-20 in five games prior to Friday. The home run was his first since May 22, but Pham still owns a solid .282/.353/.410 slash with four home runs, 14 RBI and 23 runs scored over 172 plate appearances this season.