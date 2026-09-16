Pham went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians.

Getting the start at DH and batting cleanup against Parker Messick, Pham produced all the offense for the White Sox when he took the southpaw deep in the fifth inning. It was Pham's first long ball in the majors this season in his 11th game, and he'll likely continue to be deployed as a short-side platoon option over the final days of the regular season as Chicago tries to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021.