Pham went 1-for-4 Friday against the Diamondbacks.
Pham returned from a short stint on the injured list and immediately regained his status as the White Sox's leadoff hitter. He's delivered effective all-around production since joining the club in late April, tallying three homers and three steals while hitting .279 across 146 plate appearances.
More News
-
White Sox's Tommy Pham: Returns from injured list•
-
White Sox's Tommy Pham: Coming off injured list Friday•
-
White Sox's Tommy Pham: Set to begin rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Tommy Pham: Quick absence expected•
-
White Sox's Tommy Pham: Placed on IL with sprained ankle•
-
White Sox's Tommy Pham: Getting day off•