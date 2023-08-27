Toussaint (2-6) earned the win Saturday, allowing two hits and three walks over five scoreless innings in a 6-2 victory over the Athletics. He struck out four.

After entering Saturday's contest with an 8.84 ERA and a 25:18 K:BB in August (18.1 innings), Toussaint held the A's scoreless across five frames. However, his control issues persisted, as he handed out three or more walks for a fifth consecutive appearance. Toussaint will have an opportunity to build on Saturday's strong performance, with the White Sox kicking off September with series against the Tigers, Royals and Tigers again.