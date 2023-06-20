The White Sox claimed Toussaint off waivers from the Guardians on Tuesday.

After being DFA'd by Cleveland on Saturday, Toussaint will remain in the AL Central and provide organizational depth to the White Sox's bullpen. Toussaint holds a 4.06 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in Triple-A this season and made his lone MLB appearance Friday, allowing two earned runs over 3.2 frames.