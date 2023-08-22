Toussaint (1-6) allowed seven runs on seven hits and four walks over four-plus innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against Seattle.

Toussaint was tagged with five runs in the first inning and then gave up back-to-back homers without recording an out in the fifth. He's struggled horribly with his command this month, posting a 25:18 K:BB with an 8.84 ERA through 18.1 frames. His season ERA has spiked to 5.30 across 54.1 innings. Toussaint is currently projected to face the Athletics at home this weekend.