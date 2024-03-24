The White Sox designated Toussaint for assignment Sunday.

Toussaint's removal from the 40-man roster opens up a spot for outfielder Kevin Pillar, who was re-signed Sunday to a one-year deal. Perhaps more significantly, the roster move also opens up a spot in the rotation for rookie Nick Nastrini, who now looks in position to replace Toussaint as the White Sox's No. 5 starter to begin the season. Toussaint made bats miss at a solid clip upon joining the White Sox last June as a waiver-wire pickup from the Guardians, but command remained a concern for the right-hander, which has been a familiar refrain throughout his career. It was especially true during spring training, as Toussaint had posted a 12.91 ERA, 2.74 WHIP and an ugly 2:11 K:BB across 7.2 frames during Cactus League play.