Toussaint (1-5) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and five walks over five innings in a 7-1 loss to the Yankees. He struck out nine.

Toussaint tallied nine punchouts for a second consecutive start Tuesday but struggled to get through the Yankees order, dishing out five free passes. He has now walked four or more batters in six of 11 outings in 2023 and owns a poor 47:32 K:BB through 46.1 innings. Toussaint is tentatively scheduled for another tasty strikeout matchup next time out against the Cubs, who strike out the eighth most in MLB.