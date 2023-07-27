White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Toussaint will likely start Friday against the Guardians, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

That would have been Lucas Giolito's turn in the rotation, but he was traded to the Angels on Wednesday. Toussaint has registered a decent 4.06 ERA in 31 major-league innings this season, but command remains an issue for the 27-year-old former top prospect and he is not a recommended fantasy streaming option.