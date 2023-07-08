Toussaint is expected to start for the White Sox on Saturday against the Cardinals, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Toussaint struggled with his command in a spot start last Sunday at Oakland and lasted only 3.2 innings, but he'll try to give the White Sox some coverage in their second-to-last game before the All-Star break. The 27-year-old former top prospect should not be a fantasy consideration.
