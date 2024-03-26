The White Sox outrighted Toussaint to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Toussaint is no longer on the 40-man roster but will remain in the organization after clearing waivers. The right-hander will probably open the season in Charlotte's rotation.
More News
-
White Sox's Touki Toussaint: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Touki Toussaint: Agrees to terms•
-
White Sox's Touki Toussaint: Allows one run over four frames•
-
White Sox's Touki Toussaint: Quality start against BoSox•
-
White Sox's Touki Toussaint: Sharp in fourth win•
-
White Sox's Touki Toussaint: Implodes vs. Royals•