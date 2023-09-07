Toussaint (3-7) allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Royals.

Toussaint earned his first quality start of the year with his effort. He was able to limit the damage to a two-run home run by Nelson Velazquez in the fourth inning. Toussaint had allowed 10 runs over 14.1 innings across his previous three starts. For the season, he has a 4.71 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 70:49 K:BB through 70.2 innings over 16 appearances (12 starts) between the White Sox and the Guardians. Toussaint is projected for a rematch with the Royals in Chicago next week.