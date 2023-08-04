Toussaint (1-4) took the loss Thursday, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks over 5.1 innings against Texas. He struck out nine.

Toussaint allowed runs in the second, third and fourth innings, with the latter two coming off home runs from Mitch Garver and Marcus Semien. The right-hander was then relieved by Aaron Bummer after surrendering a leadoff walk in the sixth, but not before recording a season-high nine strikeouts on the afternoon. Toussaint had allowed just two home runs all season coming in while it was the third time in his last four starts in which he's issued four walks.