Toussaint allowed three earned runs on three hits and five walks while striking out four across four innings Tuesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Toussaint was plagued by both home runs -- he surrendered a pair -- and walks to turn in his shortest start since July 2. In four starts since becoming a regular in the rotation, he's maintained a 5.12 ERA to go along with a 26:15 K:BB. Toussaint has a 14.3 percent career walk rate across 220.2 frames, so his chances to significantly improve his control in the final several weeks of the current campaign appear slim.