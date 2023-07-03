Toussaint allowed two runs on three hits and four walks over 3.2 innings in Sunday's win over the Athletics. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Toussaint gave up a pair of runs in the third inning and needed 85 pitches to record 11 outs. He's allowed two or fewer runs in each of his four MLB appearances this season but his ERA sits at 3.95 because he's yet to complete more than four innings in any outing. Toussaint will likely move back into a long-relief role for the time being.