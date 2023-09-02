Toussaint (2-7) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against Detroit.

Toussaint blanked the Tigers over four frames before they tagged him with two runs in the fifth inning. He's been hit with a loss in four of his last six starts, posting an ugly 6.59 ERA during that stretch. For the year, Toussaint is sporting a 4.87 ERA and a 64:46 K:BB through 64.2 innings. He's currently lined up to start in Kansas City next week.