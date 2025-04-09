The White Sox re-signed Jankowski to a minor-league contract Wednesday.
Jankowski elected free agency Tuesday after passing through waivers unclaimed, but he's quickly re-signed with the Southsiders on a minors pact. The veteran outfielder will report to Triple-A Charlotte for the time being.
