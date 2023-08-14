Swaggerty has signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox.
The White Sox have not yet officially announced the move, but Swaggerty's wife, Peyton revealed the news on Twitter and Travis himself changed his Twitter bio to include the White Sox. Swaggerty was released by the Pirates last month after spending all of 2023 at Triple-A Indianapolis and batting only .200/.278/.369.
