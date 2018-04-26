White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Added to Thursday's lineup
Thompson will man right field and bat eighth against Kansas City on Thursday.
Thompson was added to the lineup card since Nicky Delmonico was scratched with neck stiffness. During eight big-league games this season, Thompson is hitting .136/.136/.318 with one home run and one RBI.
