White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Clears waivers and heads to minors
Thompson cleared waivers Monday and was outrighted to Tirple-A Charlotte, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Thompson won't end up with his fifth organization of the season but will instead remain with the White Sox. He could be back up with the team at some point, but he's now off the 40-man roster, putting him one step further from a return. Even if he does end up back in the big leagues, he's carrying a .117/.162/.211 in 51 major-league games this season, making him an unappealing fantasy asset.
