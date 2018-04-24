White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Fills in for Garcia
Thompson entered Monday's game as a replacement for injured right fielder Avisail Garcia (hamstring). He went 1-for-3 in Chicago's 10-4 win over Seattle.
We'll learn more about Garcia's hamstring injury, which occurred as he tried to beat out an infield grounder. Thompson figures to get increased playing time if Garcia is forced to miss any games. Thompson's played left field and right field during his first four days in a White Sox uniform and could push for regular at-bats in center, if Adam Engel (.163) doesn't pick it up offensively.
