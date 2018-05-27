Thompson will start in left field and bat eighth Sunday against the Tigers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Thompson will pick up his third straight start while the White Sox contend with a slew of injuries in the outfield. The 27-year-old recorded a base hit in each of the past two contests, but with his season line still sitting at an ugly .133/.167/.280 across 78 plate appearances, he'll need to produce at a far higher rate before generating serious outside of AL-only formats.