Thompson was traded to the White Sox for cash considerations Thursday.

This marks Thompson's fourth organization since the start of the 2018 season, but this time he'll be returning to the club that gave him his start when the White Sox drafted him in 2009. Thomspon has struggled to earn regular playing time each of the last two seasons and has never gotten more than 236 big league at-bats in a season. However, it's possible that a rebuilding team like the White Sox would be willing to see what it has in the 27-year-old. Thompson can play all three outfield spots and showed decent power against right-handed pitching in 2016 when he hit 10 home runs off of righties.