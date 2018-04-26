Thompson replaced the injured Avisail Garcia (hamstring) in right field for a second straight day and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Seattle.

Thompson has been the choice early on to get at-bats while Garcia is unavailable, but he's hitting just .136 overall this season and is 2-for-15 since joining the White Sox. We may see some of Daniel Palka, who was called up when Garcia was placed on the disabled list, to get an opportunity for at-bats in right.