White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Makes second straight start
Thompson replaced the injured Avisail Garcia (hamstring) in right field for a second straight day and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Seattle.
Thompson has been the choice early on to get at-bats while Garcia is unavailable, but he's hitting just .136 overall this season and is 2-for-15 since joining the White Sox. We may see some of Daniel Palka, who was called up when Garcia was placed on the disabled list, to get an opportunity for at-bats in right.
