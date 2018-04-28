White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Out of Game 1 lineup
Thompson is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader in Kansas City.
Leury Garcia will get the start in center field while Daniel Palka gets the nod in right field for the matinee. Thompson will likely be back in the fold for the nightcap against southpaw Eric Skoglund.
More News
-
White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Added to Thursday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Makes second straight start•
-
White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Starts in right field Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Fills in for Garcia•
-
White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Provides lone run in loss•
-
White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Heads back to White Sox•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...