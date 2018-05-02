White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Thompson is not in the Wednesday's lineup against the Cardinals.
Thompson will take a seat following three straight starts, going 0-for-8 with two walks and two runs scored during those contests. In his stead, Daniel Palka will man right field and bat seventh.
