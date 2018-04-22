Thompson started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-1 loss to Houston.

Thompson made his first start since he was acquired by the White Sox on Thursday. There could be more starts coming up for Thompson given that Chicago's outfield ranks 29th with a .584 OPS. Most of that limited production is attributable to center fielder Adam Engel (.540 OPS) and right fielder Avisail Garcia (.527), which is why it's puzzling that Thompson got the start in place of the one outfielder that's hitting, Nicky Delmonico. The 27-year-old Thompson is in position to get some opportunities on a rebuilding team like the White Sox, but there's little about his track record to believe he can take advantage.