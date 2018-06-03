Thompson will start in right field and bat seventh Sunday against the Brewers.

Thompson will receive his fourth straight start Sunday, but it would seem he's only receiving the regular playing time out of necessity with three of Chicago's outfield options (Nicky Delmonico, Avisail Garcia and Leury Garcia) all on the disabled list. The 27-year-old has produced only four hits in 21 at-bats over his last 10 games and is slashing .138/.185/.276 across 92 plate appearances on the season.