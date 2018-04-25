Thompson started in right field and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Mariners.

Thompson batted seventh in the order while getting the start in place of the injured Avisail Garcia, who was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with a hamstring injury. The recently acquired Thompson should get consistent at-bats while Garcia is unavailable.

