White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Starts in right field Tuesday
Thompson started in right field and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Mariners.
Thompson batted seventh in the order while getting the start in place of the injured Avisail Garcia, who was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with a hamstring injury. The recently acquired Thompson should get consistent at-bats while Garcia is unavailable.
