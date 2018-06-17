Thompson will start in right field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Though he has posted a dismal .168 on-base percentage across 132 plate appearances this season, Thompson continues to see a fair amount of action for the White Sox, as Sunday's start will mark his fourth in five games. Chicago's lack of healthy outfield options seems to be the may impetus behind Thompson's continued usage, so the 27-year-old could see his opportunities tail off once one of Avisail Garcia (hamstring), Nicky Delmonico (hand) or Leury Garcia (knee) is back from the disabled list.