White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Still seeing steady time
Thompson will start in right field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Though he has posted a dismal .168 on-base percentage across 132 plate appearances this season, Thompson continues to see a fair amount of action for the White Sox, as Sunday's start will mark his fourth in five games. Chicago's lack of healthy outfield options seems to be the may impetus behind Thompson's continued usage, so the 27-year-old could see his opportunities tail off once one of Avisail Garcia (hamstring), Nicky Delmonico (hand) or Leury Garcia (knee) is back from the disabled list.
More News
-
White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Starting fourth straight contest•
-
White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Gets third straight start•
-
White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Out of Game 1 lineup•
-
White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Added to Thursday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...