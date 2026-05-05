White Sox's Trevor Richards: Shipped to South Siders
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies traded Richards to the White Sox on Tuesday in exchange for cash, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Richards was designated for assignment earlier Tuesday, but his move to Chicago will put him back on a 40-man roster. The 32-year-old right-hander has pitched well this season, allowing one earned run in 4.1 innings with Philadelphia and posting a 1.93 ERA and 0.57 WHIP over 14 frames in the minors. He'll likely take on a middle-relief role with the White Sox but could earn high-leverage opportunities if his performance holds.
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