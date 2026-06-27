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White Sox's Tristan Peters: Drives in six in rout

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Peters went 2-for-5 with a home run, a walk, six RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 22-1 win over the Royals.

Peters drove in two on a single in the third inning before launching a grand slam in the sixth. It marked a career high in RBI for the 26-year-old, who's hitting .288 with 16 RBI and 10 runs scored in 20 June contests. While he mostly sits against lefties, Peters is slashing a solid .289/.351/.453 with four homers, 30 RBI, 28 runs scored and four steals across 226 plate appearances this season.

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