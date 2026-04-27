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Peters will start in center field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Angels.

Peters has now started in six straight matchups versus right-handed pitchers and appears to have settled into the strong side of a platoon in center field with Luisangel Acuna. Over the past week, Peters went 7-for-17 with a triple, a stolen base, an RBI and a run.

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