White Sox's Tristan Peters: Filling strong side of platoon in CF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Peters will start in center field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Angels.
Peters has now started in six straight matchups versus right-handed pitchers and appears to have settled into the strong side of a platoon in center field with Luisangel Acuna. Over the past week, Peters went 7-for-17 with a triple, a stolen base, an RBI and a run.
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