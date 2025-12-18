The White Sox acquired Peters from the Rays on Thursday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Peters had been designated for assignment earlier this week and now joins a new organization. The 25-year-old outfielder went hitless during his brief time with the Rays in 2025 and slashed .266/.355/.429 at Triple-A Durham. Peters can play all three outfield spots and will likely compete for a reserve role with the White Sox.